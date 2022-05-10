Camping gear, guns, cash, wigs found in Cadillac used by Casey White, Vicky White

A search of the Cadillac used as a final getaway vehicle by Casey White and Vicky White has revealed weapons, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash and more, according to the Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Casey White told investigators he had envisioned a “suicide by cop” ending to the nationwide manhunt, but that plan was foiled when a member of the U.S. Marshals task force hit the Cadillac, ending the pursuit in a ditch.
“Sometimes, people might call that an unnecessary action … but that action may have saved many of my deputies’ and fellow law enforcement officers’ lives,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.
The sheriff’s office said the Cadillac that Vicky White and Casey White were traveling in was purchased in Evansville. It’s the fourth known vehicle used in the escape attempt, after the patrol vehicle they left the jail in, an orange Ford Edge abandoned in Tennessee and a blue Ford F-150 driven from Tennessee to Indiana.
After the crash, Vicky White shot herself in the head, later dying from the injury. Casey White surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.
Inside the Cadillac, investigators found four loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15-style rifle, extra ammunition for each weapon, wigs, a duty belt equipped with handcuffs and a stun gun, about $29,000 in cash and camping/survival gear.
Wedding said Casey White will not face charges related to his time in Indiana. Instead, his focus is on getting Casey White back to Alabama so he can face charges there.
