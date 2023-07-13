Cam Newton in town for Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama

Cam Newton was in Huntsville on Thursday night on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama for their Leaders and Legends Fundraiser.
Newton took photographs and signed autographs for those in attendance to help raise money for the Boys and Girls chapter of North Alabama.
'Leaders & Legends', one of the region's most significant fundraisers, attracts an array of esteemed athletes, leaders, and speakers. Proceeds raised are instrumental in funding the Boys & Girls Club's annual operating budget, directly supporting critical programs and services for thousands of children across North Alabama.
Patrick Wynn, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama, states, "Hosting 'Leaders & Legends 2023' underlines our commitment to the youth of North Alabama. We look forward to an inspirational evening with Cam Newton, further enabling us to make a substantial difference in our community."