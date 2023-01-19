Calmer and cooler end to the week

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 p.m. today.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph have been the only downside to this otherwise beautiful day. Winds will gradually taper off tonight and eventually should be light Friday through the weekend.
With the lingering breeze, tonight will feel quite chilly with wind chills down to the low 30s and actual lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tomorrow will be quiet with some high level cloud cover and highs in the low 50s. More low to mid 50s are expected this weekend through early next week.
After a dry Friday and Saturday, widespread rain returns Saturday night. Scattered showers will stick around Sunday as well. This won't be terribly heavy rain with totals near or below 0.50".
After a dry break Monday, our next round of wet weather will arrive late next Tuesday. This could be a stronger system with the potential of producing thunderstorms across the region.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.