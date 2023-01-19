 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Calmer and cooler end to the week

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 p.m. today.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph have been the only downside to this otherwise beautiful day. Winds will gradually taper off tonight and eventually should be light Friday through the weekend.

With the lingering breeze, tonight will feel quite chilly with wind chills down to the low 30s and actual lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be quiet with some high level cloud cover and highs in the low 50s. More low to mid 50s are expected this weekend through early next week.

After a dry Friday and Saturday, widespread rain returns Saturday night. Scattered showers will stick around Sunday as well. This won't be terribly heavy rain with totals near or below 0.50".

After a dry break Monday, our next round of wet weather will arrive late next Tuesday. This could be a stronger system with the potential of producing thunderstorms across the region.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.

