Calm weather night Sunday leads to pleasant start to work-week

Monday brings a fabulous and fresh start to the work-week with partly sunny conditions for most. Scattered showers will start around lunch time for areas west of the I-65 corridor. Most of these shower will have dissipated by just after dinnertime on Monday.
Typical August weather will persist through the work-week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day, although no day is a washout; overnight lows will near that 70 mark.
TONIGHT: Scattered rain this evening through dinnertime. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.