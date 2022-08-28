 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calm weather night Sunday leads to pleasant start to work-week

  • Updated
  • 0

Monday brings a fabulous and fresh start to the work-week with partly sunny conditions for most. Scattered showers will start around lunch time for areas west of the I-65 corridor. Most of these shower will have dissipated by just after dinnertime on Monday. 

Monday morning bus stop forecast

Typical August weather will persist through the work-week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day, although no day is a washout; overnight lows will near that 70 mark. 

TONIGHT: Scattered rain this evening through dinnertime. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%.  Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you