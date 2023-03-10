Calls for parents to be accountable after gun found at East Limestone High

Calls for accountability after yet another student brought a gun to a school in North Alabama.
This time, a student had a handgun in his backpack at East Limestone High School on Thursday.
This is the 6th instance a student has either brought a gun or a bullet to a school in North Alabama this year. That's why some parents are now calling on other parents to keep their guns safe.
"Most of us, my age, grew up with firearms in the home knew better. It was just one of those things you didn't mess with. You understood the dangers, the hazards and all that. You didn't mess with them," father Stephen Fairchild said.
He makes sure his four kids know that guns aren't something to play with. A conversation he believes more parents need to have with their kids, especially after seeing more students bringing guns to schools in the region, but there's still one pending question in his mind.
"How did they even gain access to it to begin with?" Fairchild asks.
The Be SMART campaign reports 4.6 million kids in the US live in a home with at least one loaded, unlocked gun. Their goal is to educate parents to make sure their kids aren't one of them.
"We don't think it's the kids responsibility to keep themselves safe. You know, it's the adults responsibility," Nancy McCall with the Be SMART Huntsville-Madison County Chapter said.
She says even if you teach kids gun safety, statistics show it doesn't make kids any less likely to handle a gun if they find one.
"Your kid is is curious! Just assume that they're going to look for things, and just assume that they see a gun that they're likely to pick it up and look at it," McCall said.
That's why they teach parents to secure their weapons locked, unloaded with ammunition separately. Model good behavior around guns, and ask other parents about guns in their homes.
"It's just a regular part of the safety like 'Do you have a dog? My kids afraid of dogs.' Right? Same kind of thing," McCall said.
They hope taking those steps will help keep guns out of schools and avoid any tragic situations.
"With the escalation of school shootings, it's just terrifying for parents to hear that somebody you know, a student at your school had a gun. I mean, that's just terrifying. That makes your stomach drop," McCall said.
School leaders and the Be SMART campaign tell kids if they do see a gun a school, say something to a teacher or a school resource officer.
To learn about the Be SMART campaign, you can visit their website here or text SMART to 64433.