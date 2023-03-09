Calls for drivers to pay attention and move over after close call with Huntsville Police Officer

A Huntsville police officer grateful to be alive after police say a driver failed to move over and smashed their SUV into the back of a patrol car Tuesday night.
It's a scary situation officers say happens too often.
"People just sometimes don't even care like come by. They're going the speed limit or above the speed limit inches away from it. It's a hairy situation at times," Officer Kevin Zurowski with the first shift traffic task force said. "Try to pay attention. I know our lives are busy. I mean we're a go, go, go society. We have a lot on our minds all the time, and we have a lot of distractions. One thing I will say is I know we have we're relying on our cell phones nowadays, but put it down and just slow down."
Tow truck drivers agree. Statistics show they are more likely to be hit and killed on the side of the road. AAA says it happens once every 6 days.
That's why Mike Lapp with Lappdog Towing is calling for harsher punishments for those who fail to move over.
"The fines need to be a couple of hundred dollars than the $25 and $50 that they are," Lapp said.
While there isn't a bill to change those fines, there is a new push to make Alabama a hands free state.
Right now, it is only illegal to text and drive in Alabama. A new bill that was just introduced would change that so that people would not be allowed to physically hold their phone while behind the wheel. It would also make it illegal to watch or take any photos or video while driving.
Overall, Lapp just wants to make sure he and other first responders can do their job safely.
"Just give us plenty of room so we can do our job so we go home to our families. That's the key word. We all have a family or a loved one that we need to go home to," Lapp explained.
If you cannot move over for a car that's on the side of the road, Huntsville Police recommends you slow down 15 mph below the speed limit.