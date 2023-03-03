California's snowfall so far this winter rivals the state's record-setting season, officials say

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to
65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

California's snowfall so far this winter rivals the state's record-setting season, officials say

A home is seen buried in snow on March 3 in Twin Bridges, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After an incredible series of winter storms, California officials reported Friday the state's snowpack is the largest in decades.

Snowpack in the California Sierra is 177% of normal for this time of year, officials at the Department of Water Resources said. Statewide, snowpack is averaging 190% compared to normal for the date — a significant boost after back-to-back storms.

Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is critical because it acts as a natural reservoir and accounts for 30% of California's freshwater supply in an average year. The recent record-breaking, three-week deluge helped replenish some of the state's reservoirs, but Shasta Lake — the largest in the state — remains below its historical average.

The most recent winter storms brought unusually heavy snows to the mountains and snowfall reaching rarely seen low elevations over the past week.

"This snowpack actually rivals 1982-1983, which is the largest snowpack on record," said Sean de Guzman, snow survey manager for the state Department of Water Resources.

In its manual survey at Phillips Station off Highway 50 near Lake Tahoe — generally held the first of each month between January and May — officials measured a snow depth of 116.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 41.5 inches. It is already 170% of what they typically expect to see by April 1 at the location, when snowpack generally reaches its peak, according to the Department of Water Resources.

"After a monthslong dry spell, during February, this last week brought a significant amount of rain and snow, especially in the central Sierra," said de Guzman.

For the first time in nearly three years, only 49% of the state of California remains in a drought, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning.

Only a year ago, the entire state was 100% in a drought due to a dire lack of precipitation and higher evaporation rates from increasingly warmer temperatures. This year, series of winter storms over the past week "dropped copious amounts of rain and snow across the West, especially over the Sierra and coastal ranges and Rocky Mountains," the Drought Monitor noted.

While the heavy rains caused widespread flash flooding and several feet of snow trapped residents in their homes in the higher elevations, the "rain has improved California soil moisture and streamflow levels, while the snow has increased mountain snowpack to much above-normal levels," according to the Drought Monitor.

In central California's Sierra Nevada region, both the mountains and foothills are now "free of drought and abnormal dryness for the first time since January 2020," it added.

Still, the state faces an acute groundwater shortage. Experts have previously told CNN it will ultimately take many wet winters for California and the rest of the West to recover from what scientists have said is a long-term drying trend.

"Most California reservoirs have refilled with water levels near or above average, but groundwater levels remain low and may take months to recover," the summary said, indicating the water crisis facing the state is not over.

Department of Water Resources officials cautioned while it is good news for the state, there is still one more month to go until April 1, which is the survey date considered most important to forecast the year's water resources. Such data, including additional snow measurements from 260 other sites throughout the state, help water managers plan for the rest of the year.

