Calhoun Community College waives fees for May graduates

To honor students' hard work to earn their associate degrees during a pandemic, Calhoun Community College is waiving graduation-related fees.
The offer applies to students who are planning to participate in the spring graduation ceremony. It includes their purchase of a cap and gown, as well as the cost of diploma covers, according to Calhoun Interim President Jimmy Hodges.
“It’s been difficult for our students, faculty and staff to maneuver around the continuous Covid restrictions these past two years,” Hodges said. “But this year, for 2022, we are planning to celebrate the accomplishments of our students like never before.”
This year’s spring ceremony is set for 6 p.m. May 12. Unlike previous years, in which the venue was decided primarily by Mother Nature, Hodges said the May ceremony will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Calhoun officials hope this will mean even more friends and family will attend the ceremony to celebrate the graduating class.
“Our students work so hard throughout their time at Calhoun to earn their certificates/degrees, and we most certainly feel they deserve to not be limited on the number of family and friends to invite on their milestone day,” said Patricia Wilson, vice president of student services at Calhoun. “We are looking forward to starting a new tradition at the college. We hope this solution not only excites our students but that it also encourages them to allow us to celebrate them as they deserve.”
A graduation speaker has not yet been announced. For more information about graduation ceremonies at Calhoun, click here.