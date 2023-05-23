Calhoun Community College ready for increased need for utility workers

One of the fastest growing populations in the country is right here in North Alabama.
This rapid growth has led to a demand in many services. One of them is an increased need for utility workers.
A new partnership with Madison County, Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority will provide $100,000 in scholarships to train utility line workers.
Students will train through the Calhoun Community College Pre-Apprentice Lineworker program.
Lunch will be provided and Madison County will provide daily transportation from Huntsville to the Morgan County Calhoun campus.
"Ten folks are going to get about a $9,000 to $10,000 value. About $5,000 in the seven-week tuition,” said Harry Hobbs with Huntsville Utilities.
“They're going to get lunch. They're going to get transportation. And they're going to get some of the best training that's available for the pre-lineworkers course. That will make them more marketable, so when jobs come open in the valley for this type of work, then they will have a feather in their cap so they can interview to get these jobs,” said Hobbs.
By the way, the average lineman salary in the United States is $90,000. Upon graduation, students will receive a free tool bag with lineworker tools.
But you must apply now. Applications for the program are being accepted through Monday.
A link to apply can be found here.