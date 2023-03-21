Calhoun Community College organizes first ever DACA festival as Dreamers await ruling on program

Preparations are underway for the first ever DACA festival at Calhoun Community College.
It will be Wednesday from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the field behind Brewer Library.
The family friendly event is open to everyone in the community. It will feature music, food trucks, vendors, inflatable jumping houses and booths that go over important information like how to get set up for free ESL or GED classes.
The college hopes it will lead to another increase in the Hispanic population at Calhoun. Right now, they make up 9% of the student population—a 3% increase since Fall 2015.
"We are a community college therefore we are for the community, and Hispanic and Latinos are involved in that community. So, we're basically here to let them know we're here for you. We're going to do everything that we care for you to let you know what services we provide for you to better yourselves," Jessica Jackson, recruitment coordinator for Calhoun Community College, said.
There will also be a booth giving information about DACA and how to fill out an application at the festival, which is creating a buzz in the Hispanic community across the state.
"It's really, really powerful to feel the support from a community college from a school in Alabama, especially with our history where access to higher ed has some limitations. This is like a really good sign of faith and it's a really good sign of hope," Executive Director of the Alabama Coalition of Immigrant Justice Ana Delia Espino said.
Alabama law considers Dreamers protected by DACA as undocumented immigrants, which means they have to pay out of state tuition if they want to go to college.
Espino says many DACA students opt to going to a private school because even though it's more expensive they offer more financial aid.
She hopes the festival will spark conversations about access to higher education, and give first generation Dreamers a chance to get their foot in the door.
"That way we can have conversations to demystify DACA, to demystify the college process, and to demystify what we need to do in high school," Espino said.
Something she says will benefit the state as a whole.
"It's not about whether or not people have documents to go to school. It's about investing in your youth and investing in your community for a long, long, long term," Espino explained.
However, the reality is that the American Dream for DACA recipients could soon become a nightmare as the program faces legal challenges—meaning DACA recipients must live their life on the legal limbo until a ruling is issued.
"I've heard people say it's almost like being held hostage," Espino said. "It's really scary to have finally tasted the opportunity to get a driver's license, to have a work permit, and to just have that based on what the outcome is, is really scary."
Right now, new DACA applications cannot be approved, but current DACA recipients can get their application renewed.
The American Immigration Council says, "removing the protections afforded to DACA recipients will likely upset local economies, communities, and schools, hurting employers and businesses that depend on these young immigrants as workers and customers."
The council's latest data for Alabama shows 5,074 DACA-eligible residents in Alabama, who contribute millions to the state's economy.
----
El primer festival de DACA en Calhoun Community College será el miércoles de 5 p.m.-8 p.m. en el campo detrás de la Biblioteca Brewer.
El evento familiar está disponible para todos en la comunidad. Va haber música, camiones de comida, vendedores, inflables y puestos de información sobre como matricularse en clases libres de ESL o GED.
El colegio espera que el evento causa un aumento de estudiantes hispanos. En este momento, representan el 9% de la población estudiantil, un aumento del 3% desde el otoño de 2015.
"Somos un colegio comunitario, y por eso, somos para la comunidad, y los hispanos y latinos son parte de esa comunidad. Así que, básicamente estamos aquí para hacerles saber que estamos aquí para ustedes. Vamos a hacer todo lo que podemos para que puedan saber sobre los servicios que proveemos para que ustedes puedan beneficiar", dijo Jessica Jackson, coordinadora de reclutamiento de Calhoun Community College.
En el festival, también habrá un puesto de información sobre DACA y cómo llenar una aplicación, lo que está creando excitación en la comunidad hispana a traves el estado.
"Es muy, muy poderoso sentir el apoyo de un colegio comunitario, de una escuela en Alabama, especialmente con nuestra historia donde el acceso a la educación superior tiene algunas limitaciones. Es una buena señal de fe y es una señal de esperanza", dijo la directora ejecutiva de la Coalición de Justicia para Inmigrantes de Alabama, Ana Delia Espino.
La ley de Alabama considera a los Dreamers protegidos por DACA como inmigrantes indocumentados, cual significa que tienen que pagar la matrícula fuera del estado si quieren ir a la universidad.
Espino dice que muchos estudiantes DACA deciden ir a una escuela privada porque aunque es más caro ofrecen más ayuda financiera.
Ella espera que el festival provoque conversaciones sobre el acceso a la educación superior, y dé a los Dreamers de primera generación la oportunidad de poner un pie en la puerta.
"De esa manera podemos tener conversaciones para desmitificar DACA, desmitificar el proceso universitario y desmitificar lo que necesitamos hacer en la escuela secundaria", dijo Espino.
Algo que, según ella, beneficiará al estado
"No se trata sobre que si la gente tiene o no documentos para ir a la escuela. Se trata de invertir en tu juventud e invertir en tu comunidad a largo plazo", explicó Espino.
Sin embargo, la realidad es que el sueño americano para los beneficiarios de DACA pronto podría convertirse en una pesadilla, ya que el programa se enfrenta a desafíos legales, lo que significa que los beneficiarios de DACA deben vivir su vida en el limbo legal hasta que se emita un fallo del tribunal.
"He oído a la gente decir que es casi como ser rehén", dijo Espino. "Es realmente aterrador haber probado finalmente la oportunidad de obtener una licencia de conducir, tener un permiso de trabajo, y solo tener eso basado en cuál es el resultado, es realmente aterrador".
En este momento, las nuevas solicitudes de DACA no pueden ser aprobadas, pero los actuales beneficiarios de DACA pueden obtener su solicitud renovada.
El Consejo Americano de Inmigración dice que "la eliminación de las protecciones otorgadas a los beneficiarios de DACA probablemente le hara daño a las economías locales, las comunidades y las escuelas, perjudicando a los empleadores y las empresas que dependen de estos jóvenes inmigrantes como trabajadores y clientes."
Los últimos datos del consejo para Alabama muestran 5,074 residentes elegibles para DACA en Alabama, que contribuyen millones a la economía del estado.