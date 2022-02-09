Calhoun Community College announces new men’s basketball coach

The Calhoun Community College Athletics Department on Wednesday announced Derrick Powell Jr. as the new head coach for its men’s basketball team.
“We are so excited that Coach Powell is joining our staff,” said Nancy Keenum, Calhoun athletics director. “He has hit the ground running and is already recruiting players to play basketball this fall.”
Powell most recently coached at Tuskegee University, where he was an assistant and recruiting coordinator going on three years. Before that, he was the head coach at the Montgomery Knights MLB in 2020, Wetumpka High School for 2017-2019 and the Calhoun School for 2016-2017.
Powell was awarded the Excellence in Teaching award in January and received the 2021 Fall Initiative Beautification Service Project Honor for being an efficacious educator. He was granted the Central Alabama Basketball Official Association Coaching Sportsmanship Award in 2016 and 2018 for his sideline professionalism.
Although young, Powell has more than 15 years of experience and has been blessed to coach many successful players. They include Cortney Forston, Dionte' Ferguson, Clifford Thomas, Gregg Boyd and two-time Mr. Alabama Jaderious "JD" Davison.
In addition to his stints as a head coach, Powell attained experience as an assistant at Faulkner University from 2007-2009, Prattville High School from 2009-2010, Jefferson Davis High School from 2010-2016 and Booker T. Washington High School from 2019-2020 as the head assistant.
Through the signing of multiple players on the high school level, Powell has developed relationships all across the Southeastern, Northeastern and Central regions.
Coaching is a love of his, but mentoring and helping young men graduate and become productive citizens is his real paycheck. Powell knows his calling, and basketball, in his opinion, is one of the best vehicles to use to positively impact the lives of young men.
The Lowndes County native is also a United States Navy veteran. While serving the country, he played his final days of organized basketball as a sailor. Powell was forced to close the "ball is life" chapter of his life after a medical diagnosis of sarcoidosis and neuro-sarcoidosis.
Committed to fulfilling his duty to improve his country, after his honorable discharge, Powell created The Coach P’s iCAMP, where “little i’s make big impacts” and The BIG (Boys Into Gentlemen) Mentoring Program. Both programs have successfully impacted the lives of hundreds of young men since 2014.
Powell graduated high school from Jefferson Davis. As the team captain, he was known for his rebounding and defensive doggedness. The majority of his points came from either offensive rebounds or steals. During his senior year, he had a career-high game of 21 rebounds. Dedicated to setting a rebounding record, for consecutive years, Powell earned several leadership awards along with the Most Rebounds Award (2000-2001, 2001-2002).
As a freshman in college at Marion Military Institute, he averaged 11.8 rebounds per game and 14.4 points per game. That year, he was awarded the Best Cadet-Athlete, Most Valuable Player and Alabama Community College Conference North All-Conference Team.
He ended the season ranked No. 2 in rebounding and No. 11 in scoring in the ACCC North. By dominating the boards, he set a school record in rebounding with 331 boards.
The following year, he accepted a basketball scholarship from Faulkner University, but after one season, Powell joined the Navy. He has a bachelor's degree in physical education from Faulkner and a masters degree in teaching with an emphasis in leadership from Grand Canyon University.
Powell has been married to Shante' for 11 years. She is a registered nurse, Air Force reservist and his biggest fan. The dynamic duo shares one daughter, Kinsley, and one son, Derrick "Kash" Powell III.
Prospective student-athletes interested in joining Calhoun’s men's basketball team should contact the Athletics Department at 256-306-2858.