 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals advances to Top 20 on 'American Idol'

  • Updated
  • 0

It's a "Hallelujah moment" for Katy Perry! The judges think this beautiful performance from Cadence Baker was right up there with her first audition!

American Idol 2022

Muscle Shoals native Cadence Baker learned Sunday night she's still in the competition as she advanced to the next round of "American Idol."

The 19-year-old performed Train Wreck by James Arthur on the show Sunday night.

If you'd like to vote for her, there are three ways you can.

She once again needs your vote, this time to make it to the Top 14. That will be revealed on Monday night's episode of "American Idol," which begins at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31.

Here’s how you can vote:

VOTING ENDS AT 8 A.M. MONDAY (April 18).

Watch American Idol at 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays on WAAY 31!

American Idol I voted for Cadence

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you