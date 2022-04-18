Cadence Baker advances to Top 20 on 'American Idol'

Muscle Shoals native Cadence Baker learned Sunday night she's still in the competition as she advanced to the next round of "American Idol."
The 19-year-old performed Train Wreck by James Arthur on the show Sunday night.
If you'd like to vote for her, there are three ways you can.
She once again needs your vote, this time to make it to the Top 14. That will be revealed on Monday night's episode of "American Idol," which begins at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31.
Here’s how you can vote:
- Go to americanidol.com/vote
- Download the American Idol App and vote there
- Text 13 to 21523
VOTING ENDS AT 8 A.M. MONDAY (April 18).
Watch American Idol at 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays on WAAY 31!