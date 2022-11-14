Busy Bee weather assembly at McDonnell Elementary!

Today WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello took a very special trip to visit the McDonnell Elementary School Busy Bees and talk to them all about weather!
Grace met with over 300 kindergarten-2nd grade students today and talked them all about what it means to be a meteorologist, how you can become one, and how the main job of a meteorologist is to keep people safe during severe weather.
The students listened to a presentation about the different types of weather we see in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee including sunshine and rainbows, rain, tornadoes and thunderstorms, and even sometimes snow!
The students learned about severe storm safety and what is necessary to use or wear during different types of weather, including sunglasses and sunscreen, rain boots, and mittens.
Grace and these smart and accomplished students finished the day by asking the Busy Bees to be the meteorologists and walking them through their own forecasting and weather-storytelling. They excelled and we think we might even have some junior meteorologists in the making!
These students and their teachers are rockstars! Thank you so much for having us, McDonnell Elementary!