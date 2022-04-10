Businesses prepare for Trash Pandas home opener

We're only 2 days away from the trash pandas home opener.
It's an experience some businesses in the surrounding area get to be a part of for the first time.
The 500 acre development known as Town Madison is home to residential areas, restaurants and Toyota Field where the Trash Pandas play.
With the home opener right around the corner businesses nearby are exciting to see what this year could bring.
"We expect a lot of great things.," said Davison Payne, general manager at Moe's BBQ in Town Madison.
Payne says business has been great since they opened in October.
As the trash pandas home opener approaches he says he’s expecting business to continue picking up.
"We are excited to be a couple hundred yards away from the stadium. We are expecting a big crowd at all the games. They do Tuesday through Sunday, so it’s six days in a row of a big crowd being out here," said Payne.
Joey Ceci is the president of Breland Companies. The master developer of this 500 acre development says businesses enjoy being in this area because of the trash pandas.
"You’ve got, an already opened Moe's, over here you’ve got a J. Alexander’s right across the street from the stadium. Some of our other restaurants like Slim Chickens are looking to maybe staying open late to catch that after-game crowd. So, everybody’s excited about it, everybody’s going to benefit from it. I think that’s something that feeds both ways," said Ceci.
Some of those businesses Ceci mentioned are here for the first time.
Ceci shared the process behind selecting those businesses.
"A lot of it was trying to bring things that were new to Alabama. Some things that were new to Madison. So, you have a lot of first. Slim chickens was the first one. J. Alexander's is the only one here in Alabama. Saza is the first one of these Italian restaurants; great concept, will be right here in North Alabama. A lot of it was trying to bring some of those new kind of things and some things that just did things a little different. A little bit of energy," said Ceci.
As for the businesses that are currently open and operating in Town Madison-in just a few days- they'll be open and running for what will be their first trash pandas home opener.
"We’re ready to make it happen and have a great time," said Payne.
The Trash Pandas home opener is Tuesday vs the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. There will be a firework show for opening night.