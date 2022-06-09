Businesses opening at Guntersville's new City Harbor

Guntersville's new City Harbor is in the midst of a rolling open as new businesses wait to open their doors.
Home Re.Decor, Another Broken Egg Cafe, The Wake Eatery and The Brewers Co-Op have already opened.
The Cigar Room, Big Mike's Steakhouse, Levi's on the Lake and La Esquina Cocina are all working hard to be open for business.
The new development is located just past the Tennessee River bridge as you enter Guntersville on U.S. 431.
"When I saw this track of land, I had the vision we ended up having here," owner Patrick Lawler said. "I couldn't get it out of my mind until we got something accomplished here. It's been a very, very positive reaction. I think it's just badly needed."
The area also has a hotel for guests, called "City Harbor Suites." A more permanent hotel is in the works to be built next door.
"This is a huge economic boost for the area of Guntersville and North Alabama," Lawler said. "We are working right now on plans for a hotel, we're working with the city right now...It'll be a very high-end product and built at a little bit of a different level than what they're used to around here."
Fishermen and boaters are also accommodated. In addition to the parking lot, there are about 50 docks for boaters to stop at and enjoy the area.
All of the businesses in the area should be open by mid-July, Lawler said.