Businesses at Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals closed due to unreliable fire protection system

Businesses at a Muscle Shoals landmark must shut down due to fire safety issues.
The Muscle Shoals fire marshal gave notice to seven businesses at the old Southgate Mall.
The fire marshal says the building's fire protection system is not reliable, and the businesses can't reopen until the problems are fixed.
Here is a statement the Muscle Shoals Fire Department shared on their Facebook page:
"Due to inoperable water lines at Southgate Mall and there being no fire protection, all businesses at this location will be closed until further notice. Sorry for any inconveniences that this might cause."