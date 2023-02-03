Business growth, more jobs in the Shoals targeted in new grant

A new grant from Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to bring 30 jobs to the Shoals area.
The Shoals Economic Development Authority will use the $373,500 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to extend water and sewer services to meet expansion needs of Dura Automotive Systems at the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport Industrial Park.
In addition to the new jobs, Dura plans to build at 22,500-square-foot hangar at the airport.
“The Shoals, and indeed North Alabama, continues to have great success in growing industry and creating jobs for Alabamians,” Ivey said in a news release announcing the grant.
More from the release:
Dura Automotive, which began production at its Muscle Shoals plant in 2022, supplies lightweight aluminum enclosures for electric vehicle batteries produced at the Mercedes Benz battery plant in Bibb County.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission has been a vital partner in helping supply the logistics needed for industry to locate and grow in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Like Gov. Ivey, I take delight when I see people working together for a common cause to make Alabama a better place to live.”
ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Colbert County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.
ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.