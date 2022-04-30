Bush Baffles Barons Bats In 4-1 Trash Pandas Win

MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas hit a pair of home runs to back a brilliant pitching performance from starter Ky Bush and a pair of relievers in a 4-1 victory over the Birmingham Barons in front of an energetic crowd of 6,647 at Toyota Field on Saturday night.
Over 6.0 strong innings, Bush allowed just the one run on two hits while walking none and striking out six in his first professional quality start to earn his second win of the season. The win gives the Trash Pandas a series win over the Barons after winning four of the first five games at Toyota Field.
From the start, Bush was on top of his game. He struck out the first two hitters he faced to open the game before a ground out ended the inning.
Rocket City wasted no time in taking the lead in the bottom of the frame against Barons starter Davis Martin (L, 2-1). Aaron Whitefield led off with a sharp single to left. Livan Soto followed by hitting a line drive into the right field corner for a triple, allowing Whitefield to sprint home with the game’s first run.
In the bottom of the second, the Trash Pandas added on. Kevin Maitan reached with a single to left. The next hitter, Anthony Mulrine, crushed Martin’s offering 398 feet over the visiting bullpen in left field for a two-run homer, his first of the season, to make it a 3-0 game.
Bush protected the three-run lead by retiring the Barons in order in the third. Birmingham got one back in the fourth when Tyler Neslony doubled to lead off the inning and came around to score on a ground out from Yoelqui Cespedes.
The Trash Pandas got the run right back in the bottom half on Bryce Teodosio’s line-drive home run that just cleared the fence in left for his third homer of the season to restore the three-run lead at 4-1.
Bush (W, 2-0) kept the score at 4-1 for the rest of his outing by working around a one-out single in the fifth and a dropped third strike in the sixth that prolonged the inning. Bush finished his outing by getting Alex Destino to ground out to end the inning.
From there, the bullpen trio of Luke Murphy retired the side in order the seventh. Eric Torres entered in the eighth and was dominant for the final two innings, allowing just one hit to earn his team-leading third save of the season.
For the season, Torres has pitched in seven games spanning 8.2 innings and has not given up a run, allowing just four hits while striking out 11 as one of the top relievers in the Southern League.
Offensively, Soto led the way for the Trash Pandas with three hits and an RBI while finishing a home run shy of the cycle while Whitefield recorded his team-leading 12th stolen base of the season in the win.
The Trash Pandas (13-7) and Barons (8-12) conclude their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV (Ch. 1181 on XFinity, Ch. 155 on WOW! Legacy, Ch. 45 on WOW'S TV+, Ch. 150 on Scottsboro Cable, Ch. 176 on Fayetteville Utilities).
