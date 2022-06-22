 Skip to main content
Burning trash led to large Athens fire that damaged at least 20 vehicles, fire chief says

  • Updated
  • 0
Hastings Road fire

Two firefighters run to a group of burning cars at an auto salvage yard in Athens on Wednesday. More than 20 cars were damaged after someone's attempt to burn trash in an abandoned vehicle grew out of control.

UPDATE (5 p.m.): Tony Kirk, chief of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, said an attempt to burn trash inside an abandoned vehicle led to the large fire Wednesday.

Between 15 and 20 vehicles were involved in the fire, but no one was injured. Most of the vehicles are completely burned up, Kirk said.

Elkmont VFD also responded to the fire. Due to the heat, it took about 40 firefighters rotating frequently over the course of 45 minutes to an hour to contain the fire, plus an additional 30 minutes to put out hot spots.

Kirk also reminded people not to drive over fire hoses when passing the scene of a fire. 

The city later updated the count to say 24 vehicles were damaged.

-----

Hastings Road fire

Vehicles continue smoking in a field after catching fire Wednesday. About 15 vehicles in all were damaged by the fire, which happened in the 15000 block of Hastings Road in Athens.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Athens Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Jones said the fire has been contained. East Limestone and Piney Chapel volunteer fire departments also responded to the fire. 

-----

ORIGINAL:

Athens Fire & Rescue is responding to a fire involving about 15 vehicles.

The vehicles are on a property in the 15000 block of Hastings Road. 

The fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Hastings Road fire

About 15 vehicles were involved in a fire Wednesday at a property on Hastings Road in Athens.
Hastings Road fire

Crews from Athens Fire & Rescue, East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Piney Chapel VFD responded to a fire Wednesday in the 15000 block of Hastings Road in Athens.

