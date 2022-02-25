 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Burger King's largest franchise cuts chicken nugget count as prices surge

  • 0
Burger King's largest franchise cuts chicken nugget count as prices surge

Burger King's largest franchisee in the United States said that it will soon reduce the number of nuggets in meals from ten pieces to 8.

 Alan Diaz/AP

Chicken nuggets have fallen victim to rising prices.

Burger King's largest franchisee in the United States said Thursday that it will soon reduce the number of nuggets in meals from ten pieces to 8. Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates 14% of Burger Kings' roughly 7,000 US locations, told investors Thursday that the change will "partially offset inflation" without deterring customers because the price will remain the same.

It's part of broader menu changes initiated by Carrols late last year to combat increasing food and labor costs. Carrols removed the Whopper from the discounted meals menu, which includes the 2 for $6 deal. The Burger King franchise also reduced the number of discounts it offers, and it hiked menu prices on some items. Carrols plans to hike some prices again this year.

The changes follow many other fast food rivals, including Domino's. Last month, the pizza chain said it's cutting the number of wings in its $7.99 carry out offer from 10 pieces to just eight because of inflation.

In addition to getting less, customers have been paying more. Little Caesars recently raised the price of its signature Hot-N-Ready pizza, Chipotle has hiked prices and as well as Starbucks and McDonald's.

Customers have remained largely unfazed. Carrols said sales at its Burger King locations rose more than 7% during the fourth quarter. Similarly, McDonald's recently said sales at its US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 13.8%, last year, the largest annual increase since McDonald's started reporting comparable sales in 1993.

In 2021, restaurant prices rose 6% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.