Bulldogs drop game one against Florida A&M at home

Alabama A&M baseball fell late in a matchup with SWAC East Division opponent Florida A&M in a 6-3 loss on Friday afternoon at home.
The opening game between the Bulldogs and Rattlers saw a close game throughout, with neither team gaining much separation until a breakout seventh from Florida A&M.
After a pair of scoreless innings, CJ Mervilus led off the bottom half of the third with a single and advanced on a balk to get in scoring position. Brycen Hammonds later drove him home with a two-out single up the middle to give Alabama A&M an early 1-0 edge.
The Bulldogs added another run in the fifth off a pair of hits. Chevalier Dorris and CJ Mervilus hit consecutive doubles on the first two at-bats, to give the team a 2-0 lead.
Florida A&M got on the board in the top of the sixth with a single to open the frame followed later by an RBI triple from Jared Weber. The Rattlers then added a trio of runs in the seventh to take a 4-2 edge, as two crucial errors along with two RBI singles flipped the score.
Tommy Easley drove in Jalen Ford in the bottom of the eighth for the third Bulldog run, however the Rattlers added another score in both of the final two frames, with a solo home run to left center in the eighth and a sacrifice fly to bring in the final run.
Easley, Blake Martin, and Mervilus all earned two hits at the plate to lead the team, while three different Bulldogs scored.
Tyler Campbell (1-1) worked eight innings in the loss, allowing just three earned runs on eight hits. The graduate student struck out six batters and forced nine fly outs and eight ground balls. Meanwhile, Terrence Sales came in out of the bullpen, allowing a run in the final inning.
The series will continue on Saturday, with first pitch for game two set for 12 noon.