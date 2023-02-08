Marshall County approves use of Covid relief funds to buy standalone facility for coroner's office

For the first time, the Marshall County coroner will have his own facility.
The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved using Covid-19 funds to buy a $335,000 building off Alabama 79 in Guntersville.
Another $800,000 is being set aside for renovations.
"This is a huge step for us, and I think we're one of only a couple of counties in the entire state that's going to have a freestanding building for our sole use," Coroner Cody Nugent said.
The coroner said the new facility will help him do his job more efficiently.
"This will allow for a quicker, quick response to families' inquiries when we try to answer their questions. Honestly, it just gets everything under one roof," Nugent said. "We're not worrying about people's personal information no longer being in private homes or private businesses. Everything that is investigation-related will be solely in the coroner's office, so there's a huge benefit to that."
It's still unclear when renovations will be complete, but the coroner expects it to take about three to four months.