Buffalo Soldier from Madison County honored with posthumous promotion

Sen. Tommy Tuberville presented a posthumous promotion to the family of a Buffalo Soldier born in Madison County.
Sgt. Paschal Conley was honored Wednesday morning for his service in the Spanish-American War with a promotion to second lieutenant.
Conley was a member of the 10th Cavalry and a Buffalo Soldier, which was a regiment of Black soldiers who fought in the Spanish-American War and helped American pioneers expand into the west.
One of Conley's descendants, Ollye Ballard Conley, said it was surreal and thrilling that 30 years' worth of work has finally paid off.
"(We're) so excited and so delighted to be able to say, to this generation and hopefully the generations to come, that Paschal Conley was promoted to second lieutenant," Ollye Conley said.
Paschal Conley was given a field recommendation for this promotion in 1899, but the Army never followed through. This was likely because of his race, but his family believes the promotion presented by Tuberville was his right and marks an accomplishment for the time.
"For that period of time, it's very important, because many African Americans were not made officers in the U.S. Army," Ollye Conley said. "And so the fact that he was moving up from sergeant to second lieutenant, you know, that was really quite an accomplishment."
Tuberville began working on this promotion six months ago with the Conley family. He said it was an overdue recognition of service.
"Some people here were very excited about it, because they had tried for a long, long time to get this promotion done," Tuberville said. "So we were glad to be just a small part of it. This was obviously not given, it was earned, so we are glad to see this happen."
Paschal Conley was also honored by other descendants of Buffalo Soldiers and by the Huntsville Mayor's Office. Paschal Conley's family said this promotion will be the talk of their family reunion this year.