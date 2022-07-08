 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Buffalo Rock Company looking to hire multiple people; job fair set for Tuesday

The Huntsville Career Center is hosting a job fair for Buffalo Rock Company as the company seeks to fill multiple positions. 

Class A CDL drivers, warehouse pickers and support, and forklift operators are needed. 

Benefits include 401K matching, a $1,250 hiring incentive, health and dental insurance, and a prescription benefits plan. Employees who remain with the company for at least fives years will receive additional benefits.

The job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Huntsville Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville.

You can also click here to search and apply for current openings across all Buffalo Rock locations.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

