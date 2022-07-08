Buffalo Rock Company looking to hire multiple people; job fair set for Tuesday

The Huntsville Career Center is hosting a job fair for Buffalo Rock Company as the company seeks to fill multiple positions.
Class A CDL drivers, warehouse pickers and support, and forklift operators are needed.
Benefits include 401K matching, a $1,250 hiring incentive, health and dental insurance, and a prescription benefits plan. Employees who remain with the company for at least fives years will receive additional benefits.
The job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Huntsville Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville.
You can also click here to search and apply for current openings across all Buffalo Rock locations.