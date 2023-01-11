Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from hospital

Damar Hamlin has been released from a Buffalo hospital and will begin rehabilitation at home.
Hamlin's heart stopped Jan. 2 after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.
Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday morning and flown to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility.
He underwent cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday, according to the Bills.
“... We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement issued by the Bills.