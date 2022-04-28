Buckhorn High School student ready to serve, protect America in the U.S. Army

April is the month of the Military Child, a time for us to celebrate their bravery and sacrifice on the home front.
One young man at Buckhorn High School is counting down the days until he can proudly serve our country.
"When I was younger, that's always what I wanted to do,” said Jordan Crowell. “So, like my dream job was to join the military.
"I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm ready to go."
Earlier this month, alongside some fellow JROTC cadets and in front of family and friends, Jordan took his oath of enlistment.
"For those that know me," he said with a smile, "they knew I wanted to do this for a long time and this is it."
Jordan's grandfather served in the Marine Corps. His father served in the Air Force Reserves. Jordan chose infantry in the U.S. Army.
"One, I don't like sitting at a desk,” he said of his choice.
“I would much rather be outside doing stuff with my hands. (And then) when I think of the military, I think of those who, like everyone serves and protects in their own ways, but I think of the ones who, who died for the country, and that's just what I wanted to go with."
As you would expect, his recruiter, SFC Ronnie Curtis has gotten to know Jordan pretty well.
"You don't get too many kids that choose the … infantry, but that's it. That's what he really wanted to do," said Curtis.
"I'm just excited. I think he's going to be a really good soldier."
Jordan ships out for Basic Training in Fort Benning, Georgia, on Aug. 16.