Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens

  • Updated
  • 0
Buc-ee's Athens

Customers at Buc-ee's Athens can enjoy the same wide array of sandwiches, sweets and drinks they'd find at any other location, plus regional merchandise.

Buc-ee's is open for business in Athens!

Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m.

"We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!"

The store opening has been a long time coming for Limestone County.

"We're just really excited to be here," Buc-ee's Operations Manager Josh Smith said. "We're going to be providing a lot of jobs to the area which is a huge economic development opportunity for the city of Athens and surrounding counties."

Buc-ee's hired 250 workers to open the store. A bulk of them were on the clock for its first day.

"People want to know why we did it and why we picked this area," Buc-ee's BBQ Director Randy Pauly said. "We got the sweetest folks coming out of this area, and they're the best."

The football field-sized convenience store and gas station has it all, from the signature brisket to sweets and home goods.

Buc-ee's Food

Some of the food offered at Buc-ee's Athens

"You better believe that when it comes to smoking, it's low and slow," Pauly said.

The store, right off Interstate 65, also has a car wash and 120 gas pumps.

"Everyone has been very excited for it, because it's such a big icon to have around," Daniel Necise of Springfield, Virginia, said.

Buc-ee's is currently working to open another Alabama location in Auburn. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.

Buc-ee's BBQ Smoking Crew

Buc-ee's BBQ Director Randy Pauly, far left, his Athens meat-smoking crew and WAAY 31 Reporter Luke Hajdasz, center front, at the grand opening of Buc-ee's Athens.

