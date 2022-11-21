 Skip to main content
Buc-ees open for business in Athens

  • Updated
  • 0
Buc-ees Athens

The interior of Buc-ees in Athens

Buc-ees is open for business in Athens!

Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6:00 a.m.

"We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, TN said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ees!"

The store opening has been a long time coming for Limestone County.

"We're just really excited to be here," Buc-ees Operations Manager Josh Smith said. "We're going to be providing a lot of jobs to the area which is a huge economic development opportunity for the city of Athens and surrounding counties."

Buc-ees hired 250 workers to open the store. A bulk of them were on the clock for day one.

"People want to know why we did it and why we picked this area," Buc-ees BBQ Director Randy Pauly said. "We got the sweetest folks coming out of this area and they're the best."

The football field-sized convenience store/gas station has it all from the signature brisket to sweets and home goods.

Buc-ees Food

Some of the food offered by Buc-ees in Athens

"You better believe that when it comes to smoking, it's low and slow," Pauly said.

The store, right off I-65, also has a car wash and 120 gas pumps.

"Everyone has been very excited for it because it's such a big icon to have around," Daniel Necise of Springfield, VA said.

Buc-ees is working right now to open another Alabama location in Auburn. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.

Buc-ees Smoking Crew

Buc-ees BBQ Director Randy Pauly, his Athens smoking crew and WAAY 31 Reporter Luke Hajdasz at the grand opening of Buc-ees Athens.

