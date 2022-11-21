Buc-ees open for business in Athens

Buc-ees is open for business in Athens!
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6:00 a.m.
"We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, TN said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ees!"
The store opening has been a long time coming for Limestone County.
"We're just really excited to be here," Buc-ees Operations Manager Josh Smith said. "We're going to be providing a lot of jobs to the area which is a huge economic development opportunity for the city of Athens and surrounding counties."
Buc-ees hired 250 workers to open the store. A bulk of them were on the clock for day one.
"People want to know why we did it and why we picked this area," Buc-ees BBQ Director Randy Pauly said. "We got the sweetest folks coming out of this area and they're the best."
The football field-sized convenience store/gas station has it all from the signature brisket to sweets and home goods.
"You better believe that when it comes to smoking, it's low and slow," Pauly said.
The store, right off I-65, also has a car wash and 120 gas pumps.
"Everyone has been very excited for it because it's such a big icon to have around," Daniel Necise of Springfield, VA said.
Buc-ees is working right now to open another Alabama location in Auburn. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.