Buc-ee's hosts 3-day job fair

We’re a little more than a month away from the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Athens.
This week, they’ll be hosting a job fair to fill some much-needed positions.
Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Buc-ee's will be providing on-the-spot interviews at the Doubletree Hilton hotel in Decatur.
The company is looking to staff its store with up to 350 associates.
They’re confident they can get it done, thanks to what they say are good benefits and generous pay.
Buc-ee's, which is set to open Nov. 21, announced starting pay will range from $17 to $22 an hour.
The benefits also include a 6% matching 401K and three weeks of paid vacation.
Jeris Presswood proudly attended Day One of the hiring event.
"It feels like I’m going to get paid what I'm worth," said Presswood.
Presswood shared his experience and what stood out to him during his interview process.
"Professional. Like, everybody kept it to a point and really just explained everything very well, and they really just made sure that I understood what they were saying and what they were talking about," he said.
Presswood said the vibe he got from Tuesday's interview is that Buc-ee's provides a thriving culture.
Michael Bui, the operations district manager at Buc-ee's, said it's important to find the right people that fit that culture.
"Hometown-friendly, Southern hospitality, just good hard-working find and energetic, too," said Bui.
But could finding employees be a concern?
With so many employers currently enduring staff shortages, Bui doesn't suspect Buc-ee's will experience that problem on opening day.
"In the end, when we open the store we have, we’re fully staffed. So you know, I think when we do our marketing campaign with our wages, you know that draws people. And then we talk about our culture, and then that word of mouth spreads around the community, and more people just want to come work for us," said Bui.
After Day One of this three-day hiring event, it appears that word of mouth has already begun.
"I’d tell them to go ahead and do that application right now," said Presswood.
Bui said they expect to interview about 1,500 candidates between Tuesday and Thursday.
They are happily taking more applications. If you cannot come out to this hiring event, Bui said you can still send in applications online here.
You must fill out an application online before arriving.