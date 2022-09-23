Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening

After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening.
The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road.
Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company decided Athens was the perfect location for a new storefront.
"When we look at where our customers are traveling, we want to make sure we are able to provide this great experience in a location that people are going to be," Buc-ee's General Counsel Jeff Nadalo said. "Athens was an ideal location for that."
According to Nadalo, the location is looking to bring in at least 200 workers, which excites members of Athens' community.
"To be able to share that with the community, the quality of life — just think of someone being able to make that $16-18 an hour, full benefits, 401K — and that's life-changing for families in our area," said Pammie Jimmar, president of the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce.
There has been no major setbacks for construction, and the original estimated date for completion is looking more likely as each day passes.
"We've been busy at work, and it's on target," Nadalo said. "We are hoping to open the store this year, by the end of the year — possibly early next year, but right now, we are on target for the end of this year."
Buc-ee's is accepting applications for multiple positions.
They are also holding a job fair Oct. 11–13 at Decatur's DoubleTree Hilton.