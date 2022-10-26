Buc-ee’s reveals date for grand opening in Athens

Buc-ee’s is ready for North Alabama.
The giant gas station, convenience store, food market, shopping center will open its Athens location at 6 a.m. Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.
This is the first Buc-ee’s in North Alabama. Located at Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road, the store is 53,470 square feet and has 120 fueling positions.
Here’s more from the official announcement:
Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will debut its newest travel center in Athens, Alabama, on Monday, November 21, 2022. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. CST. Local leaders including Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell will attend the celebration.
Located at the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Buc-ee’s Athens is the first Buc-ee’s location in North Alabama and the third location in the state. Construction is also underway at the fourth Buc-ee’s in Alabama, located in Auburn.
Buc-ee’s Athens will occupy more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go, as well as a state-of-the-art car wash. The new travel center will also offer the same award-winning restrooms, gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for four decades. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.
Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Buc-ee’s operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is now headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.
“Alabama has been a great partner to Buc-ee’s, and we expect to continue that success in Athens and Limestone County,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Our first location on I-65 naturally belongs in Athens, one of the friendliest and busiest communities in the Southeast.”
Buc-ee’s Athens will bring 250 new jobs to the area with starting pay ranging between $16 and $22 an hour, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.
"Buc-ee's will be a destination stop in Athens," Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee's will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee's also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens."