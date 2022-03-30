Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected for much of the afternoon and early evening period. Frequent wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall, Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Franklin and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&