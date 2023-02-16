 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis

  • Updated
  • 0
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis, seen here attending the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Glass" in 2019, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said in a new statement.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The family of Bruce Willis has announced that the actor has been diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.

In a statement shared Thursday, the 67-year-old star's family stated that while the news "is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the statement said.

Willis' family — including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters — first disclosed his diagnosis of aphasia back in 2022. They said at the time that Willis was suffering from a medical condition that was affecting his cognitive abilities and would be taking a break from acting.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," his family's new statement said. "We know in our hearts that -- if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language."

Willis' most recent acting credit is "Detective Knight: Independence," which was released in January 2023 and is the third installment of the thriller film series "Detective Knight." He also has action movie "Assassin" slated for release next month.

Willis and Heming Willis share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. With Moore, he is father to daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Rumer Willis is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

"

Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," the statement added. "We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

