'Brought me the Christmas spirit that I had lost': Stranger's act of kindness gives one man hope

It's the season of giving, and one small act of kindness can go a long way.
"I have to find victories everywhere that I can, and sometimes that's hard," says Michael Lose.
In July of 2020, Lose was diagnosed with ALS and a brain tumor on the very same day.
"It's peaks and valleys, this is an awful disease," he says.
Last Christmas, Michael was six months into his diagnosis and was unable to decorate.
"Last year was the first Christmas without the lights, and he was depressed," says Gigi Lose, Michael's wife.
After a year without lights, Lose's family decided to surprise him by having a company come hang his Christmas lights.
"In the text it just stated that they wanted to pay my company to come and decorate his house as a Christmas gift to him," says Matt Seikel, the owner of Redline Services.
When Seikel showed up for the job, the two complete strangers instantly hit it off.
"It was crazy to me the fact that we stood there and talked and it was like we'd known each other for 30 years!" Matt says to Michael.
Inspired by Michael's grit and perseverance, Matt decided to hang his lights at no cost.
"I was taken a back that somebody would actually do that for me, somebody that I had never met before," says Michael.
A small act of kindness, now shining as a symbol of hope in Michael's front yard.
"You've brought a smile to my face, you've brought joy back to our house in a way that I don't think you understand," Michael says to Matt.
Joy, and friendship, that will last long after the lights are taken down.
"A friendship was made right here. So it's more than Christmas, now it's a lifetime," says Gigi.
Matt says he was ready to do a whole light show in the front yard completely free. But Michael just wanted his one tree lit up, showing how a small decoration is still enough to brighten someone's holiday season.