Broome's big night leads No. 25 Auburn past Georgia 94-73

AUBURN, Ala. – Johni Broome produced a double-double during a nearly flawless first half for No. 25 Auburn to help the Tigers even the season series with Georgia, beating the Bulldogs 94-73 Wednesday at Neville Arena.
"That was a really good team effort tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said of the Tigers' season-high point total. "A lot of guys contributed. Great balance tonight."
Broome scored 19 points and equaled his career high with 18 rebounds. Allen Flanigan led Auburn with 22 points, making 8 of 10 shots. Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists, and K.D. Johnson reached double figures for the first time in SEC play this season with 13 points.
"Wendell's a fierce competitor," Pearl said. "All he cares about is winning."
The Tigers committed a season-low five turnovers while distributing 22 assists.
Green hit a pair of 3-pointers within 30 seconds to cap a 17-0 Auburn run that turned a two-point lead into a 19-point advantage with 6:13 remaining in the first half.
"We were efficient offensively and we were getting stops," Pearl said. "Our guys were locked into the scouting report and what we did bothered them. Our defense was better in front of our bench again, which is a problem. We've got to do a better job in the second half."
Broome's tip-in with 2:54 left in the half gave him double figures in points and rebounds. He finished the half with 13 points and 12 boards.
"I took care of the ball and made smart plays. My teammates put me in good spots," Broome said. "Coming into the game, we knew we had to be the more physical team and dominate the glass."
The Tigers committed only two turnovers in the first half while outrebounding the Bulldogs 23-14, helping Auburn amass a 20-6 advantage in points in the paint in the half.
Leading 42-24 at halftime, Auburn's offense was even more explosive in the second half, yielding 52 points on 67.7-percent shooting.
Flanigan's transition dunk after Tre Donaldson's defensive rebound and assist put the Tigers ahead 56-36.
"When Al plays with that rhythm and tempo, and plays without a turnover, he does things inside and out, and defensively," Pearl said.
Auburn hit 10 consecutive shots down the stretch, punctuated by Dylan Cardwell's dunk. The Tigers outscored Georgia 48-18 in the paint.
"We dominated the five position tonight," Pearl said of Broome and Cardwell's combined 27 points and 23 rebounds on 12-of-16 shooting. "They had the physical advantage tonight against a smaller, athletic Georgia team. They certainly took advantage of their size and physicality."
Mardrez McBride made six of Georgia's 14 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5) with 20 points.
Auburn (17-5, 7-2) begins the second half of SEC play at No. 2 Tennessee Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
"The guys and myself had to come out and put on a show today in order to prepare for that game," Broome said. "Now we're getting our eyes on Tennessee."
"We've got nine games left and we're probably going to be an underdog in six of them," Pearl said. "We've got to win the ones we're supposed to win and can win, and we've got to see if we can pick up a couple that are really hard to get starting Saturday at Tennessee."