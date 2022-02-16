Brooks High School announces Tim Bowens as new football coach

Brooks High School announced Tim Bowens as its new head football coach Wednesday on Twitter.
Welcome @Tim_Bowens as the new Head Coach of Brooks Lions Football! pic.twitter.com/TyEh59XGw3— Brooks Lions Football (@Brooks_LionsFB) February 16, 2022
Bowens comes to Brooks following a three-year stint at Clark-Atlanta University, where he was the head coach of the Panthers, tallying a 2-18 record.
Before joining the Panthers, Bowens spent time coaching the offensive side of the ball at: University of Alabama, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Samford University, University of South Alabama and Georgia State University.
Bowens played football at Alabama from 1996-1999 and immediately joined the coaching ranks, spending two seasons at Coffee High School after graduating, then coaching Tanner High for one season in 2002.
Bowens is a former graduate of Brooks High School, where he was an all-state receiver.