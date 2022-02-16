 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected. Higher gusts up to 55 mph possible in the highest
elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Brooks High School announces Tim Bowens as new football coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Tim Bowens

Brooks High School announced Tim Bowens as its new head football coach Wednesday on Twitter.

Bowens comes to Brooks following a three-year stint at Clark-Atlanta University, where he was the head coach of the Panthers, tallying a 2-18 record.

Before joining the Panthers, Bowens spent time coaching the offensive side of the ball at: University of Alabama, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Samford University, University of South Alabama and Georgia State University. 

Bowens played football at Alabama from 1996-1999 and immediately joined the coaching ranks, spending two seasons at Coffee High School after graduating, then coaching Tanner High for one season in 2002. 

Bowens is a former graduate of Brooks High School, where he was an all-state receiver.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you