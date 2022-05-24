Brooks, Britt advance to primary runoff election for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans Mo Brooks and Katie Britt advance to a primary runoff election for U.S. Senate.
The Republicans are seeking the nomination for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby who is retiring.
Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama. Brooks overcame a feud with former President Donald Trump to secure a runoff spot. Trump initially endorsed Brooks in the race but withdrew that endorsement in March.
The two edged out businessman Mike Durant who is best known as the helicopter pilot held captive in the events chronicled in “Black Hawk Down.”