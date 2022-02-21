 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Broken heart syndrome is real, and deadly

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Jacqueline Green

Most people consider the phrase "broken heart" to be a metaphor for sadness, but cardiologists say it's a real — and dangerous — condition.

"It's a syndrome that happens when folks are exposed to a real stressor in life," explained Dr. Jacqueline Green, a cardiologist with Huntsville Hospital. "Sometimes we can identify the stressor; sometimes we can't."

Green said the result is a very weak heart muscle and a syndrome that mimics a heart attack. It goes by the nickname, "Broken Heart Syndrome," and Green said 90% of those who suffer from it are women. 

That said, a broken heart is dangerous — even deadly — for men or women.

"If you have chest pressure, chest heaviness, you just feel sweaty or short of breath, you need to seek care immediately," Green said.

