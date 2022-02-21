Broken heart syndrome is real, and deadly

Most people consider the phrase "broken heart" to be a metaphor for sadness, but cardiologists say it's a real — and dangerous — condition.
"It's a syndrome that happens when folks are exposed to a real stressor in life," explained Dr. Jacqueline Green, a cardiologist with Huntsville Hospital. "Sometimes we can identify the stressor; sometimes we can't."
Green said the result is a very weak heart muscle and a syndrome that mimics a heart attack. It goes by the nickname, "Broken Heart Syndrome," and Green said 90% of those who suffer from it are women.
That said, a broken heart is dangerous — even deadly — for men or women.
"If you have chest pressure, chest heaviness, you just feel sweaty or short of breath, you need to seek care immediately," Green said.