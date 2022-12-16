Brittney Griner is back home, and she intends to play basketball this season

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and Jackson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Friday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 6.8 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 02/21/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&