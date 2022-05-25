Britt and Brooks will battle to prove who's the 'real' conservative before Alabama senate GOP runoff

If the attack ads and war of words of recent weeks tells voters anything about the weeks leading up to the runoff June 21 between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks, it looks like we are in for more attack ads and billboards, Alabama.
Britt will continue to tell voters that Brooks is a career politician and he needs to go, meanwhile Brooks will tell you that Britt isn't a true conservative.
"It is not good for the United States of America for Katie Britt to serve one single day in the United States Senate. She is a chameleon, but there's a lot of other reasons for that she is masquerading and pretending to be one thing that she is not and she's doing what she's doing to pander to voters," Brooks said Tuesday night.
Britt also with a similar attack from her campaign party Tuesday calling Brooks a career politician.
"He will say or do anything to benefit himself publicly politically no matter what the truth actually is and that folks is the definition of a career politician we have too many of them in Washington DC," Britt said.
You can expect a lot more money to pour into this race this is very important GOP runoff race that could shape Alabama for decades to come.
Katie Britt was not available for an on camera interview Wednesday but provided our newsroom with this statement: “The outpouring of support we saw from every corner of Alabama on Tuesday was incredible, and my family and I are truly grateful,” said Katie Britt. “Growing up in Coffee County, I never imagined that I’d be the leading candidate to serve as Alabama’s next U.S. Senator. Hardworking Alabamians clearly know that I will fight tirelessly to defend our Christian conservative values and advance the America First agenda. The people of our state are sick of failed, do-nothing career politicians who only serve themselves while getting nothing done for Alabamians. We will continue to work tirelessly to get our message out and visit all 67 of Alabama’s counties. The future of our state is on the ballot on June 21, and together, we’ll preserve the American Dream for our children and our children’s children.”
A request for a statement from Mo Brooks has not been answered as of Wednesday afternoon.