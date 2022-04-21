Bring on the breadsticks! Fazoli’s opening in Fort Payne on Tuesday

After much anticipation, Fazoli’s is ready to open its doors in Fort Payne.
The 3,600-square-foot Italian restaurant officially opens at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at 2609 Gault Ave. N.
This will be fourth location in Alabama, and the only one in North Alabama.
In addition to garlic butter breadsticks, the restaurant is known for its spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine alfredo, chicken broccoli penne and more.
“The DeKalb County community has been eagerly waiting for a Fazoli’s to call their own,” Dallas Poe, the restaurant’s owner, said in a news release.
“We can’t wait to officially open our doors and start sharing Fazoli’s craveable Italian flavors and buttery breadsticks with everyone in Fort Payne and surrounding areas on Tuesday!”
The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Want to eat there? Check out the menu HERE
Want to work there? Team members are still needed. Find jobs HERE