Brief relief this weekend ahead on next week's heat wave

After five days straight of heat index values above 105 degrees, North Alabama finally broke the heat wave with storms Friday afternoon. These brought winds of 40 to 50 mph and damaging hail. Temperatures dropped to the 70s, ending this workweek's dangerous heat. These storms were well out ahead of the cold front with the actual front arriving overnight.
As the front moves through overnight, humidity will finally drop this weekend! We'll call it "pleasantly warm" Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 90. While the humidity stays low next week, the actual air temperatures will be even hotter than this week. Highs Monday are in the mid-90s, then near 100 degrees Tuesday through Friday. The lack of humidity should keep feels-like temperatures from getting too out of hand, but temperatures that hot will continue to lead to heat exhaustion concerns.