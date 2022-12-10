 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 miles or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Brief break from rain; Afternoon and evening showers and storms

After a Dense Fog Advisory ends at 10 a.m., conditions will remain mostly cloudy and dry through the morning hours across most of North Alabama. This is your chance to get out and enjoy the break in the rain. Temperatures will climb out of the 50s to around 65 in the afternoon. We will see more widespread showers develop in the late afternoon. There is a good chance for one or two thunderstorms developing Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

It will be noticeably cooler on Sunday. Showers and storms will move through most of the day. Highs should top out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Many locations could see up to an additional half inch to one inch of rain over the weekend.

Get set for a gradual cool down into next week. We will start off with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We are tracking a strong cold front due to approach the region by midweek, bringing widespread and potentially heavy rain Wednesday.

TODAY: Mainly dry in the morning, showers and isolated storms arrive late afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NE at 2 to 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: Calm.

SUNDAY: Showers and isolated storms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: NE at 2 to 5 MPH.

