Bridge work to require occasionally stopping highway traffic in Jackson County

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that they can expect brief, intermittent traffic stoppages on Alabama 117 near Stevenson as crews work on the Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge.
The bridge project is expected to start Monday, and traffic in both directions will be asked to occasionally stop for about 15 minutes at a time while work is performed above the roadway.
ALDOT said stoppages are possible during daylight hours Mondays through Saturdays until the project is complete.
The work is part of a $6.3-million project that began in January and is expected to take about two years. The project includes replacing structural steel, repairing concrete and painting, all to extend the life of a bridge first constructed in 1958.
ALDOT encourages truck drivers to check the width of their loads before crossing the bridge so as not to damage the contractor's containment system.