Bridge Street Town Centre updates youth escort policy following shooting

Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville has updated its youth escort policy following a recent shooting at the shopping center.
The youth escort policy requires that after 4:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday, all youths age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older, or they will be asked to leave the property.
After the retail stores close, no one may be permitted to loiter or congregate at length in large groups in the common areas.
