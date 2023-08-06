 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridge Street Town Centre updates youth escort policy following shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Bridge Street Shooting

Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville has updated its youth escort policy following a recent shooting at the shopping center.

PREVIOUS: 2 people injured in Bridge Street shooting

PREVIOUS: Bridge Street Town Centre releases statement following shooting

The youth escort policy requires that after 4:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday, all youths age 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older, or they will be asked to leave the property.

After the retail stores close, no one may be permitted to loiter or congregate at length in large groups in the common areas. 

You can read the entire policy by clicking here.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you