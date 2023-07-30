Bridge Street Town Centre releases statement following shooting

Bridge Street Town Centre has released a statement following a shooting at the shopping center on Saturday evening.
PREVIOUS: 2 people injured in Bridge Street shooting
The Huntsville Police Department continues to investigate the incident that left two juveniles injured.
Police say one juvenile is charged with assault in connection to the incident.
Below is a statement provided to WAAY 31 from Bridge Street Town Centre:
The Bridge Street Town Centre security team followed protocol and we are grateful for the quick action taken by the Huntsville Police Department. Our shopping center has a long history in the Huntsville community and we take the safety and security of our shoppers, retailers and employees very seriously. We have a well-trained security staff that works closely with our local police department, and the shopping center has many security measures in place that are designed to enhance the safety of all our guests. This was an isolated incident and Bridge Street Town Centre is working in full cooperation with the authorities as they conduct their investigation, and we ask that you please direct any further questions about the case to the Huntsville Police Department.