Bridge reopens on Alabama 168 in Boaz

Motorists can once again use Alabama 168 to travel over Short Creek near Boaz.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the new bridge, located about 3 miles east of U.S. 431, was open after a year of work to demolish and replace the old bridge.
The roadway between Boaz and Kilpatrick reopened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, ALDOT said, though motorists are warned that the area remains a construction zone and workers may be present at times.
Lane closures are also possible for completing "minor work items" still remaining in the project, which cost about $3.5 million, according to ALDOT.