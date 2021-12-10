Brick and mortar stores see boost in sales. Are supply chain issues to blame?

Traditional brick and mortar stores are seeing a major increase in shoppers this holiday season.
A local shop owner at the Parkway Place Mall has her theories as to why. Kelly Sisk owns The Southern Decorista. She believes one of the reasons people are shopping more in-person is because we're coming off the worst of the pandemic.
"We are definitely seeing an increase in-store in the last month or so," Sisk said. "People are excited to be out and about."
Sisk said the traditional holiday rush is another reason. Plus, supply chain issues may have people wanting more instant gratification.
At The Southern Decorista, business is significantly higher compared to even just months ago. Sisk said her store offers something online outlets can't: coming in, buying your product and leaving with it right away, in hand. This cuts out those supply chain issues from ordering online, which can have shoppers waiting weeks to get holiday gifts.
"People definitely love coming in here, putting their hands on the product, trying it on, getting their friends' opinion on it," Sisk said. "So that's definitely a plus with shopping brick and mortar, for sure, hands down."
Of course, stores are not immune to supply chain issues. Sisk said she did a lot of her ordering ahead of time this year to avoid any issues.
Sisk said she hasn't had any issues getting what she has ordered recently.