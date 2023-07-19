 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Brewer High School students help one another through The Love Project

  • Updated
  • 0
The Love Project

A special program at one Morgan county school ensures students have what they need when classes start back in three weeks.

It's called The Love Project.

It's a project at Brewer High School where any student is able to get clothing or hygiene supplies they may need. The clothes and hygiene items are kept in a closet available to all students.

Signs for The Love Project are posted throughout the school. Students are able to scan the QR code to discreetly make requests for any clothing or hygiene item they may need.

JAG Program Teacher Jill Faulkner oversees The Love Project and said, “I always keep extra things in my closet. I coach here too, so I always have things laying around. So it just happened to be that if someone needed something, they would come to me. So that's how we came up with the idea, we sat around and brainstormed and realized that we really needed something here at the school for students in need.”

2023 Brewer High School graduates, Emma Morgan and Abbi Chappell, are the students who made The Love Project a reality. Their efforts have helped many students in need.

Emma Morgan said, “It’s helped me see, kids really do go through stuff every day and some people don’t have the joy of having clothes in their hands. People lose stuff every day, they don’t have deodorant, they don't have toothbrushes. So knowing that people can come to us and they can have that is really what made it for me.”

Abbi Chappell said, “We have had a bunch of people come to us in the wintertime. They don’t have a warm coat, it's cold, you may have spilled something at lunch on you.”

